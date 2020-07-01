828 S CHARLES STREET

Amenities

Freshly Painted and one of the best deals in Federal Hil (under $520 per room)l. This 2nd floor light filed EOG unit is a spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bath is in a secure building in north Fed Hill with easy access to commuter routes. Featuring a HUGE living room with kitchen bar pass thru. Secure Package Delivery Provided. Washer/dryer in unit. Unit entrance is on 2 W. Henrietta St. Photos are stock images of another identical unit the building with same layout. They look identical just have different color carpet. Looking for parking....1-3 Parking Spots available for an additional fee in lot across the street.