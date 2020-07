Amenities

Experience this fabulous townhome offering 2 generous sized bedrooms, updated bathrooms, spacious living room and Main level laundry. Located just steps from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland Med Center and School of Law making it ideal for students and/or hospital workers! OFF STREET PARKING with private parking pad in rear of home!! BRAND NEW APPLIANCES to be installed upon move-in! Please call showing contact/owner Marla with any questions at 609-841-2471!!