All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 825 Grundy st,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
825 Grundy st,
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:49 AM

825 Grundy st,

825 Grundy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

825 Grundy Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Hudson - Highlandtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
825Grundy - Property Id: 135541

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Brewer's Hills area available for rent starting Jul 20, 2019.

Hardwood floors, roomy eat in kitchen with granite countertop and appliances, closets in all bedrooms, fully finished basement which can be used as living space, washer dryer, deck, covered front porch and a walkout to a huge backyard. Ample and easy parking available in front and private parking behind the home. Great neighborhood.

Close proximity to Shops at Canton Crossing ( .6 miles away ) and Canton Square (.8 miles away) housing major stores like Target, Harris Teeter; minutes away from major highways, parks, harbor, Johns Hopkins Bay view center/ Orleans Rd center; downtown.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135541p
Property Id 135541

(RLNE5013240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Grundy st, have any available units?
825 Grundy st, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Grundy st, have?
Some of 825 Grundy st,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Grundy st, currently offering any rent specials?
825 Grundy st, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Grundy st, pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Grundy st, is pet friendly.
Does 825 Grundy st, offer parking?
Yes, 825 Grundy st, offers parking.
Does 825 Grundy st, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 Grundy st, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Grundy st, have a pool?
No, 825 Grundy st, does not have a pool.
Does 825 Grundy st, have accessible units?
No, 825 Grundy st, does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Grundy st, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Grundy st, has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland