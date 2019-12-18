825 Grundy st,

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Brewer's Hills area available for rent starting Jul 20, 2019.



Hardwood floors, roomy eat in kitchen with granite countertop and appliances, closets in all bedrooms, fully finished basement which can be used as living space, washer dryer, deck, covered front porch and a walkout to a huge backyard. Ample and easy parking available in front and private parking behind the home. Great neighborhood.



Close proximity to Shops at Canton Crossing ( .6 miles away ) and Canton Square (.8 miles away) housing major stores like Target, Harris Teeter; minutes away from major highways, parks, harbor, Johns Hopkins Bay view center/ Orleans Rd center; downtown.

