822 S ELLWOOD AVENUE

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Canton Rowhome for Rent! Only 2 blocks from Canton Square, this home is the perfect rental opportunity for roommates. The main floor features an open concept with a large living room/dining room combo, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, full bathroom with washer/dryer, and access to a deck and fenced concrete patio. The upper level contains 3 bedrooms and additional full bathroom. The basement is finished, perfect for a 4th bedroom or additional living space. Pets welcomed! Available immediately.