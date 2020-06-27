All apartments in Baltimore
822 S ELLWOOD AVENUE
822 S ELLWOOD AVENUE

822 South Ellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

822 South Ellwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Canton Rowhome for Rent! Only 2 blocks from Canton Square, this home is the perfect rental opportunity for roommates. The main floor features an open concept with a large living room/dining room combo, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, full bathroom with washer/dryer, and access to a deck and fenced concrete patio. The upper level contains 3 bedrooms and additional full bathroom. The basement is finished, perfect for a 4th bedroom or additional living space. Pets welcomed! Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
822 S ELLWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 822 S ELLWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 S ELLWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
822 S ELLWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 S ELLWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 822 S ELLWOOD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 822 S ELLWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 822 S ELLWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 822 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 822 S ELLWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 822 S ELLWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 822 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 822 S ELLWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 822 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 S ELLWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
