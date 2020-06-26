All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 818 S Luzerne Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
818 S Luzerne Avenue
Last updated June 8 2019 at 4:43 PM

818 S Luzerne Avenue

818 South Luzerne Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

818 South Luzerne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This great 2 bedroom townhouse is located conveniently behind the Can Company, close to shopping, O'Donnell Square, Canton Waterfront, Fells Point, Patterson Park and downtown! The home features exposed brick on both levels, a private patio with furniture, updated kitchen and central AC. With two bedrooms and two bathrooms and plenty of storage, this home is perfect for anyone looking for comfortable living in a centrally located neighborhood! *in-unit laundry provided as convenience, not warrantied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 S Luzerne Avenue have any available units?
818 S Luzerne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 818 S Luzerne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
818 S Luzerne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 S Luzerne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 818 S Luzerne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 818 S Luzerne Avenue offer parking?
No, 818 S Luzerne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 818 S Luzerne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 S Luzerne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 S Luzerne Avenue have a pool?
No, 818 S Luzerne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 818 S Luzerne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 818 S Luzerne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 818 S Luzerne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 S Luzerne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 S Luzerne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 818 S Luzerne Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland