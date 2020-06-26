818 S Luzerne Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This great 2 bedroom townhouse is located conveniently behind the Can Company, close to shopping, O'Donnell Square, Canton Waterfront, Fells Point, Patterson Park and downtown! The home features exposed brick on both levels, a private patio with furniture, updated kitchen and central AC. With two bedrooms and two bathrooms and plenty of storage, this home is perfect for anyone looking for comfortable living in a centrally located neighborhood! *in-unit laundry provided as convenience, not warrantied.