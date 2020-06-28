818 BROOKS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Available immediately, this beautiful Reservoir Hill home is perfection in the city. 2 car garage parking caps off the meticulously maintained home with a master bedroom, finished basement, updated kitchens and baths. The finished basement is a perfect flex space for a theater, play room, etc. Washer and dryer in unit. Minimum requirements: 650+ credit, $60k+ household income. Application fee is $35 per adult. Move in fee is $50. Additional pet deposit of $500 plus non-refundable cleaning fee of $300.