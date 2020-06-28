All apartments in Baltimore
818 BROOKS LANE
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

818 BROOKS LANE

818 Brooks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

818 Brooks Lane, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Available immediately, this beautiful Reservoir Hill home is perfection in the city. 2 car garage parking caps off the meticulously maintained home with a master bedroom, finished basement, updated kitchens and baths. The finished basement is a perfect flex space for a theater, play room, etc. Washer and dryer in unit. Minimum requirements: 650+ credit, $60k+ household income. Application fee is $35 per adult. Move in fee is $50. Additional pet deposit of $500 plus non-refundable cleaning fee of $300.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 BROOKS LANE have any available units?
818 BROOKS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 BROOKS LANE have?
Some of 818 BROOKS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 BROOKS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
818 BROOKS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 BROOKS LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 BROOKS LANE is pet friendly.
Does 818 BROOKS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 818 BROOKS LANE offers parking.
Does 818 BROOKS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 818 BROOKS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 BROOKS LANE have a pool?
No, 818 BROOKS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 818 BROOKS LANE have accessible units?
No, 818 BROOKS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 818 BROOKS LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 BROOKS LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
