818 BROOKS LANE

Amenities
Available immediately, this beautiful Reservoir Hill home is perfection in the city. 2 car garage parking caps off the meticulously maintained home with a master bedroom, finished basement, updated kitchens and baths. The finished basement is a perfect flex space for a theater, play room, etc. Washer and dryer in unit. Minimum requirements: 650+ credit, $60k+ household income. Application fee is $35 per adult. Move in fee is $50. Additional pet deposit of $500 plus non-refundable cleaning fee of $300.