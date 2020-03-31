All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

814 S DECKER AVENUE

814 South Decker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

814 South Decker Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
This STUNNING and UNIQUE 27 FOOT WIDE row home is available for rent! With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this one of a kind home boasts with upgrades throughout such as a one-car GARAGE PARKING, a private courtyard, gourmet kitchen, tall ceilings, center atrium, fireplace, and a rooftop deck with city views! As you enter the home, you are greeted with exposed brick walls, a separate living room with a fireplace and 2-story ceilings, a Baltimore Ravens themed dining room, a bonus room, a gourmet kitchen and a half bath on the main level. The bonus room opens up into the exterior courtyard and detached garage. As you walk upstairs along the floating staircase, you are overwhelmed with a spacious foyer outside of the master bedroom, making for a perfect office or den. An abundance of natural daylight, California closets and a claw-foot tub are some of the great features in the master bedroom. You then wrap around to the additional 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on this second level. Go up one more floor and you are entering the roof-top deck with a city skyline and water views. The best part? There is an OUTDOOR SHOWER HEAD on the rooftop deck! Talk about luxury. There is also a finished basement with two great sized rooms - one with cement flooring perfect for a workout room, additional office space, or storage. The other room is an "Orioles theme" and great for even more storage! This is the perfect home and a tenants dream come true. Only two blocks from the square - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Schedule your showing today! *Tenants responsible for $60 processing fee if approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 S DECKER AVENUE have any available units?
814 S DECKER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 S DECKER AVENUE have?
Some of 814 S DECKER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 S DECKER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
814 S DECKER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 S DECKER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 814 S DECKER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 814 S DECKER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 814 S DECKER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 814 S DECKER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 S DECKER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 S DECKER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 814 S DECKER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 814 S DECKER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 814 S DECKER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 814 S DECKER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 S DECKER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
