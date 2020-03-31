814 S DECKER AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym parking garage

This STUNNING and UNIQUE 27 FOOT WIDE row home is available for rent! With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this one of a kind home boasts with upgrades throughout such as a one-car GARAGE PARKING, a private courtyard, gourmet kitchen, tall ceilings, center atrium, fireplace, and a rooftop deck with city views! As you enter the home, you are greeted with exposed brick walls, a separate living room with a fireplace and 2-story ceilings, a Baltimore Ravens themed dining room, a bonus room, a gourmet kitchen and a half bath on the main level. The bonus room opens up into the exterior courtyard and detached garage. As you walk upstairs along the floating staircase, you are overwhelmed with a spacious foyer outside of the master bedroom, making for a perfect office or den. An abundance of natural daylight, California closets and a claw-foot tub are some of the great features in the master bedroom. You then wrap around to the additional 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on this second level. Go up one more floor and you are entering the roof-top deck with a city skyline and water views. The best part? There is an OUTDOOR SHOWER HEAD on the rooftop deck! Talk about luxury. There is also a finished basement with two great sized rooms - one with cement flooring perfect for a workout room, additional office space, or storage. The other room is an "Orioles theme" and great for even more storage! This is the perfect home and a tenants dream come true. Only two blocks from the square - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Schedule your showing today! *Tenants responsible for $60 processing fee if approved.