Recently renovated 2bed/1.5bath rowhome in the heart of Canton. Walk in to open concept first floor with hardwood floors, exposed brick adds character. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile flooring and loads of cabinet space. Two spacious bedrooms on second level provide ample natural lighting for bright, airy feel. Rooftop deck for additional entertaining with views. Walk to the square and local grocery stores. Pet welcome with owner approval and deposit.