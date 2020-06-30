811 MANGOLD STREET

Amenities
Beautifully updated rowhome in historic Pigtown. Brazilian cherry floors throughout and lots of natural light. Cozy living room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and cherry cabinets. Second floor boasts the main master bedroom and an office loft or secondary lounge area. Basement offers a washer and dryer. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Back of the home offers a small fenced in area with some grass and a patio. Pigtown is a community with some coffee shops, bars and restaurants. Walking distance to Stadium events and is super convenient to the center of downtown. This home is available to move in.