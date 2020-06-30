811 MANGOLD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar

Beautifully updated rowhome in historic Pigtown. Brazilian cherry floors throughout and lots of natural light. Cozy living room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and cherry cabinets. Second floor boasts the main master bedroom and an office loft or secondary lounge area. Basement offers a washer and dryer. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Back of the home offers a small fenced in area with some grass and a patio. Pigtown is a community with some coffee shops, bars and restaurants. Walking distance to Stadium events and is super convenient to the center of downtown. This home is available to move in.