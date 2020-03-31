810 South Potomac South

Amenities

Just renovated, this 2bed/2.5bath Canton Rowhome offers open concept first floor with gleaming hardwood floors. Upgraded kitchen features quarters counters, new cabinet with ample storage, gas stove and stainless steel appliances. Door off kitchen leads to large back patio for entertaining. Powder room on first floor. Two spacious bedrooms on second floor, each with own ensuite bath and closet. Newer deck off second floor. Property is located in desirable Canton, near the Square and Patterson Park. Easy access to major highways. Pet welcome with owner approval and deposit.