This renovated 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom townhome has an open space layout on the main level. Take a short walk to Johns Hopkins Hospital, the new Bio-Tech or the market.



Property Highlights:

- The basement is open space

- The backyard is fenced

- Wall to wall carpeting in the living room and dining room

- Most spaces and all bedrooms are carpeted

- Double pane windows

- Washer/dryer in kitchen

- Skylight



Available NOW!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4648199)