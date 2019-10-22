All apartments in Baltimore
809 S. Ellwood Ave.

809 South Ellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

809 South Ellwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
809 S. Ellwood Ave. Available 08/15/19 809 S. Ellwood St./Two Bedroom wwith Two and half Bathrooms - 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bath rehabbed townhouse. Separate living room and dining room, with exposed brick. Half bath on main level, and den/office space off kitchen. Kitchen with breakfast bar, ceramic tile back splash, appliances including dishwasher, built-in microwave above gas range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Pinewood floors in main level, wall-to-wall carpet in bedrooms, and ceramic tile in bathrooms. Central air conditioning and ceiling fans throughout. Privacy fenced backyard, and unfinished basement for storage. Hall bathroom with ceramic tile shower stall with seat. Front bedroom with exposed brick, and bathroom with Jacuzzi tub. Third floor with full wet bar including full size refrigerator, and access to rooftop deck with city skyline views. Available Mid-August 2015, $1850/month + utilities

(RLNE3461628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 S. Ellwood Ave. have any available units?
809 S. Ellwood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 S. Ellwood Ave. have?
Some of 809 S. Ellwood Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 S. Ellwood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
809 S. Ellwood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 S. Ellwood Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 809 S. Ellwood Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 809 S. Ellwood Ave. offer parking?
No, 809 S. Ellwood Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 809 S. Ellwood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 S. Ellwood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 S. Ellwood Ave. have a pool?
No, 809 S. Ellwood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 809 S. Ellwood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 809 S. Ellwood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 809 S. Ellwood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 S. Ellwood Ave. has units with dishwashers.
