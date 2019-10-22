Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

809 S. Ellwood Ave. Available 08/15/19 809 S. Ellwood St./Two Bedroom wwith Two and half Bathrooms - 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bath rehabbed townhouse. Separate living room and dining room, with exposed brick. Half bath on main level, and den/office space off kitchen. Kitchen with breakfast bar, ceramic tile back splash, appliances including dishwasher, built-in microwave above gas range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Pinewood floors in main level, wall-to-wall carpet in bedrooms, and ceramic tile in bathrooms. Central air conditioning and ceiling fans throughout. Privacy fenced backyard, and unfinished basement for storage. Hall bathroom with ceramic tile shower stall with seat. Front bedroom with exposed brick, and bathroom with Jacuzzi tub. Third floor with full wet bar including full size refrigerator, and access to rooftop deck with city skyline views. Available Mid-August 2015, $1850/month + utilities



(RLNE3461628)