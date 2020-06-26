Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8 W. Madison St Unit 42 Available 09/16/19 Awesome 1BD/1BA Mt. Vernon Apartment w/ Private Roof Deck! Available 9/16! - Awesome 1BD/1BA Mt. Vernon Apartment w/ Private Roof Deck! This Unit is a Must See! It comes with Hardwood & Tile Flooring, High Ceilings, Granite Counters, and a Skylight. Ton of Charm & Architectural Detail and Two Faux Fireplaces! Water is Included in Rent & Coin Operated Washer & Dryer in Building! Available 9/16!



Very convenient to MICA! Also convenient to the Peabody, University of Baltimore, Penn Station and more! Just a short walk to all the wonderful Mt Vernon restaurants, bars, art museums and so much more! There are also local shuttle stops to Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland just around the corner!



Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



(RLNE4981216)