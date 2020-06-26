All apartments in Baltimore
8 W. Madison St Unit 42

8 West Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

8 West Madison Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mount Vernon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8 W. Madison St Unit 42 Available 09/16/19 Awesome 1BD/1BA Mt. Vernon Apartment w/ Private Roof Deck! Available 9/16! - Awesome 1BD/1BA Mt. Vernon Apartment w/ Private Roof Deck! This Unit is a Must See! It comes with Hardwood & Tile Flooring, High Ceilings, Granite Counters, and a Skylight. Ton of Charm & Architectural Detail and Two Faux Fireplaces! Water is Included in Rent & Coin Operated Washer & Dryer in Building! Available 9/16!

Very convenient to MICA! Also convenient to the Peabody, University of Baltimore, Penn Station and more! Just a short walk to all the wonderful Mt Vernon restaurants, bars, art museums and so much more! There are also local shuttle stops to Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland just around the corner!

Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE4981216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 W. Madison St Unit 42 have any available units?
8 W. Madison St Unit 42 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 W. Madison St Unit 42 have?
Some of 8 W. Madison St Unit 42's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 W. Madison St Unit 42 currently offering any rent specials?
8 W. Madison St Unit 42 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 W. Madison St Unit 42 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 W. Madison St Unit 42 is pet friendly.
Does 8 W. Madison St Unit 42 offer parking?
No, 8 W. Madison St Unit 42 does not offer parking.
Does 8 W. Madison St Unit 42 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 W. Madison St Unit 42 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 W. Madison St Unit 42 have a pool?
No, 8 W. Madison St Unit 42 does not have a pool.
Does 8 W. Madison St Unit 42 have accessible units?
No, 8 W. Madison St Unit 42 does not have accessible units.
Does 8 W. Madison St Unit 42 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 W. Madison St Unit 42 does not have units with dishwashers.
