Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:25 PM

8 S EXETER STREET

8 South Exeter Street · (410) 321-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 South Exeter Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Jonestown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 142 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1745 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Walk into your lower level Family Room from the front door access or through the Garage. Travel upstairs to the open floor plan consisting of hardwood floors in Living/ Dining Rooms/Sitting Area/Kitchen with gas stove & granite counters, with sliders to a balcony access. Half bath conveniently located on this level.Next upstairs to 2 bedrooms with their own baths. Walk to Little Italy for large selection of restaurants, Whole Foods Market. Inner Harbor & Harbor East right around the corner offers shopping, movies, gym. Easy access to 83 North & 95. Walking distance to everything convenient.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 S EXETER STREET have any available units?
8 S EXETER STREET has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 S EXETER STREET have?
Some of 8 S EXETER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 S EXETER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8 S EXETER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 S EXETER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8 S EXETER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 8 S EXETER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8 S EXETER STREET does offer parking.
Does 8 S EXETER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 S EXETER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 S EXETER STREET have a pool?
No, 8 S EXETER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8 S EXETER STREET have accessible units?
No, 8 S EXETER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8 S EXETER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 S EXETER STREET has units with dishwashers.
