8 S EXETER STREET

Amenities
Walk into your lower level Family Room from the front door access or through the Garage. Travel upstairs to the open floor plan consisting of hardwood floors in Living/ Dining Rooms/Sitting Area/Kitchen with gas stove & granite counters, with sliders to a balcony access. Half bath conveniently located on this level.Next upstairs to 2 bedrooms with their own baths. Walk to Little Italy for large selection of restaurants, Whole Foods Market. Inner Harbor & Harbor East right around the corner offers shopping, movies, gym. Easy access to 83 North & 95. Walking distance to everything convenient.