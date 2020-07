Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly Renovated 2 Masters bedrooms each with an en-suite bathroom and half bath. Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, Privacy Fence at rear, Central Air. Tenant Responsible for All Utilities. Conveniently located near John Hopkins Hospital, Patterson Park and Downtown. Close to public transportation. Tenant to pay $40 application fee . All Voucher programs welcome. Lease application will be sent via email.