736 Linnard St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

View this fully renovated home located in West Baltimore. This home has 3 bedrooms located in the upper level and an updated full bathroom. Features new flooring all through out the home, neutral wall paint colors, brand new HVAC system, kitchen equipped with brand new appliances, and a laundry area located at the partially finished basement. Easy access to route 40.



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



*Virtual showings now available!