736 Linnard St
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:36 AM

736 Linnard St

736 Linnard Street · No Longer Available
Location

736 Linnard Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
View this fully renovated home located in West Baltimore. This home has 3 bedrooms located in the upper level and an updated full bathroom. Features new flooring all through out the home, neutral wall paint colors, brand new HVAC system, kitchen equipped with brand new appliances, and a laundry area located at the partially finished basement. Easy access to route 40.

Call us now to set up an appointment to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*Virtual showings now available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

