All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 729 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
729 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:31 PM

729 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE

729 South Lakewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

729 South Lakewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charm City rental now available in sought after Canton location. This 3 bed, 3 full bath home features hardwoods throughout with both upper and lower level kitchens. Upstairs master bedroom and 2nd bedroom are generously sized and full of natural light. Lower level bedroom features private bath and personal kitchen/living area. Close to all downtown has to offer! Walking distance to the water and all your favorite bars/restaurants. Available July 1st. Pets on a case by case basis and deposit will be required. $50 application fee for each applicant over 18. Put you application in today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
729 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 729 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
729 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 729 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 729 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 729 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 729 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 729 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 729 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 729 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland