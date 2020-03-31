729 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charm City rental now available in sought after Canton location. This 3 bed, 3 full bath home features hardwoods throughout with both upper and lower level kitchens. Upstairs master bedroom and 2nd bedroom are generously sized and full of natural light. Lower level bedroom features private bath and personal kitchen/living area. Close to all downtown has to offer! Walking distance to the water and all your favorite bars/restaurants. Available July 1st. Pets on a case by case basis and deposit will be required. $50 application fee for each applicant over 18. Put you application in today!