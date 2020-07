Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Look no further. Charming rental with three large bedrooms and a bathroom with tub upstairs, finished basement with full bath ample built in storage and laundry machines, fenced patio space in back, laminate wood floors throughout and an open floor plan. Close to everything and plenty of street parking in front.