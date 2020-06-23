All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 716 Lennox St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
716 Lennox St
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM

716 Lennox St

716 Lennox Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

716 Lennox Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
UNIT DESCRIPTION
Spacious 5 bedroom 2.5 bath row home in the conveniently located neighborhood of Reservoir Hill. Washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave along with other features compliment this home conveniently located on a quiet street. Minutes to 83, MICA, public transportation, and shopping.

FEATURES & AMENITIES
Off-street Parking
In unit laundry
Central Heating
Dishwasher
Carpet
Cable ready
Fenced yard
Garbage Disposal
Hardwood floors
Microwave
Oven/range
Refrigerator
Stainless Steel Appliance
Storage
Stove
Washer/Dryer
FURNISHED
No
LAUNDRY
in unit
SMOKING
No
DEPOSIT
$2,000
LEASE TERMS
One year
DATE AVAILABLE
01/29/2019 Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4811405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Lennox St have any available units?
716 Lennox St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 Lennox St have?
Some of 716 Lennox St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Lennox St currently offering any rent specials?
716 Lennox St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Lennox St pet-friendly?
No, 716 Lennox St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 716 Lennox St offer parking?
Yes, 716 Lennox St offers parking.
Does 716 Lennox St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 Lennox St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Lennox St have a pool?
No, 716 Lennox St does not have a pool.
Does 716 Lennox St have accessible units?
No, 716 Lennox St does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Lennox St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Lennox St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland