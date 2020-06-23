716 Lennox St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking internet access

UNIT DESCRIPTION

Spacious 5 bedroom 2.5 bath row home in the conveniently located neighborhood of Reservoir Hill. Washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave along with other features compliment this home conveniently located on a quiet street. Minutes to 83, MICA, public transportation, and shopping.



FEATURES & AMENITIES

Off-street Parking

In unit laundry

Central Heating

Dishwasher

Carpet

Cable ready

Fenced yard

Garbage Disposal

Hardwood floors

Microwave

Oven/range

Refrigerator

Stainless Steel Appliance

Storage

Stove

Washer/Dryer

FURNISHED

No

LAUNDRY

in unit

SMOKING

No

DEPOSIT

$2,000

LEASE TERMS

One year

DATE AVAILABLE

01/29/2019 Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4811405)