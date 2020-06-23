716 Lennox St

Amenities
UNIT DESCRIPTION
Spacious 5 bedroom 2.5 bath row home in the conveniently located neighborhood of Reservoir Hill. Washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave along with other features compliment this home conveniently located on a quiet street. Minutes to 83, MICA, public transportation, and shopping.
FEATURES & AMENITIES
Off-street Parking
In unit laundry
Central Heating
Dishwasher
Carpet
Cable ready
Fenced yard
Garbage Disposal
Hardwood floors
Microwave
Oven/range
Refrigerator
Stainless Steel Appliance
Storage
Stove
Washer/Dryer
FURNISHED
No
LAUNDRY
in unit
SMOKING
No
DEPOSIT
$2,000
LEASE TERMS
One year
DATE AVAILABLE
01/29/2019 Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
