Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:59 AM

715 HARVEY ST

715 Harvey Street · No Longer Available
Location

715 Harvey Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
!!!Rent to own is available!!! Watch the FIREWORKS from your ROOFTOP DECK and enjoy Federal Hill living at it~s finest BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME with exposed brick walls! Short walk to everything!! 1st floor is totally open w/spiral staircase. UPDATES GALORE INCLUDING THE ROOFTOP DECK WITH HARBOR VIEWS, rolled roof, 6' privacy fence; zoned Mitsubishi Split HVACs, hardwood floors, Pella windows throughout, gas hot water heater, Stainless steel appliances, GRANITE counters and updated bath! All set and ready to go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 HARVEY ST have any available units?
715 HARVEY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 HARVEY ST have?
Some of 715 HARVEY ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 HARVEY ST currently offering any rent specials?
715 HARVEY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 HARVEY ST pet-friendly?
No, 715 HARVEY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 715 HARVEY ST offer parking?
Yes, 715 HARVEY ST offers parking.
Does 715 HARVEY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 HARVEY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 HARVEY ST have a pool?
No, 715 HARVEY ST does not have a pool.
Does 715 HARVEY ST have accessible units?
No, 715 HARVEY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 715 HARVEY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 HARVEY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
