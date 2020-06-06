715 HARVEY ST

Amenities

!!!Rent to own is available!!! Watch the FIREWORKS from your ROOFTOP DECK and enjoy Federal Hill living at it~s finest BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME with exposed brick walls! Short walk to everything!! 1st floor is totally open w/spiral staircase. UPDATES GALORE INCLUDING THE ROOFTOP DECK WITH HARBOR VIEWS, rolled roof, 6' privacy fence; zoned Mitsubishi Split HVACs, hardwood floors, Pella windows throughout, gas hot water heater, Stainless steel appliances, GRANITE counters and updated bath! All set and ready to go!