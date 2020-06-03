All apartments in Baltimore
712 Portland Street

Location

712 Portland Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Ridgely's Delight

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
CONVENIENT LIVING NEAR UMMC & INNER HARBOR. This light filled, freshly renovated, historic gem is a short walk to the University of Maryland Medical Center and equally short drive to 95 and 295. The home includes a lush, private patio, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, modern kitchen, finished basement, central heat and AC, storage and more. Available now, schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Portland Street have any available units?
712 Portland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Portland Street have?
Some of 712 Portland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Portland Street currently offering any rent specials?
712 Portland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Portland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Portland Street is pet friendly.
Does 712 Portland Street offer parking?
No, 712 Portland Street does not offer parking.
Does 712 Portland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 Portland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Portland Street have a pool?
No, 712 Portland Street does not have a pool.
Does 712 Portland Street have accessible units?
No, 712 Portland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Portland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 Portland Street has units with dishwashers.
