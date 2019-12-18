All apartments in Baltimore
711 Oldham Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

711 Oldham Street

711 Oldham Street · No Longer Available
Location

711 Oldham Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming 4Bed/2Bath Townhome in Greektown! - Charming 4 bedroom townhome bursting with character just off I-895 in Greektown! Covered front porch leads to a welcoming living area with decorative fireplace and beautiful wood flooring throughout. Separate dining room opens via French doors to a thoughtfully updated kitchen boasting dark maple cabinetry and sleek black appliances. Three light-filled upper level bedrooms, share a full bath with ceramic tile and soaking tub/shower combination. Finished basement offering new plush carpeting includes a laundry room complete with full size washer and dryer, large full bath with soaking tub, and bonus bedroom!

Only minutes from Hopkins Bayview
Close to shopping and restaurants
10 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2346683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Oldham Street have any available units?
711 Oldham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 Oldham Street have?
Some of 711 Oldham Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Oldham Street currently offering any rent specials?
711 Oldham Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Oldham Street pet-friendly?
No, 711 Oldham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 711 Oldham Street offer parking?
No, 711 Oldham Street does not offer parking.
Does 711 Oldham Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 Oldham Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Oldham Street have a pool?
No, 711 Oldham Street does not have a pool.
Does 711 Oldham Street have accessible units?
No, 711 Oldham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Oldham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Oldham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
