711 Oldham Street

Charming 4Bed/2Bath Townhome in Greektown! - Charming 4 bedroom townhome bursting with character just off I-895 in Greektown! Covered front porch leads to a welcoming living area with decorative fireplace and beautiful wood flooring throughout. Separate dining room opens via French doors to a thoughtfully updated kitchen boasting dark maple cabinetry and sleek black appliances. Three light-filled upper level bedrooms, share a full bath with ceramic tile and soaking tub/shower combination. Finished basement offering new plush carpeting includes a laundry room complete with full size washer and dryer, large full bath with soaking tub, and bonus bedroom!



Only minutes from Hopkins Bayview

Close to shopping and restaurants

10 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



