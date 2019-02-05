All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 709 S MACON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
709 S MACON STREET
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM

709 S MACON STREET

709 South Macon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

709 South Macon Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newer brick front Ryan town home with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and a den/office with a one car attached garage. Enjoy urban living within blocks to Canton Square, shopping, fine dining and night life. Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms with closets and private baths. Remodeled 1/2 bath on home office/den level leading to the one-car garage with plenty of room for your car and storage. Full washer/dryer on upper level. Spacious kitchen with island and breakfast bar and ample room for large table. Door from kitchen to deck to relax on after a long day or sit on the bench in the Courtyard in front. Enjoy City living with all of the up-to-date amenities. DECEMBER MOVE IN INCENTIVES. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Application required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 S MACON STREET have any available units?
709 S MACON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 S MACON STREET have?
Some of 709 S MACON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 S MACON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
709 S MACON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 S MACON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 S MACON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 709 S MACON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 709 S MACON STREET offers parking.
Does 709 S MACON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 S MACON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 S MACON STREET have a pool?
No, 709 S MACON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 709 S MACON STREET have accessible units?
No, 709 S MACON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 709 S MACON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 S MACON STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Southwood Townhomes
600 Reedbird Ave
Baltimore, MD 21225
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland