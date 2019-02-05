709 S MACON STREET

Amenities

Newer brick front Ryan town home with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and a den/office with a one car attached garage. Enjoy urban living within blocks to Canton Square, shopping, fine dining and night life. Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms with closets and private baths. Remodeled 1/2 bath on home office/den level leading to the one-car garage with plenty of room for your car and storage. Full washer/dryer on upper level. Spacious kitchen with island and breakfast bar and ample room for large table. Door from kitchen to deck to relax on after a long day or sit on the bench in the Courtyard in front. Enjoy City living with all of the up-to-date amenities. DECEMBER MOVE IN INCENTIVES. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Application required.