709 N Payson Street

Town Home with Den in Midtown Edmondson (West Baltimore) - Features:

Wood Laminate throughout

Updated kitchen with washer/dryer

Convenient powder room on main level

Fenced back yard

Unfinished, clean storage basement

Central air and heat

Gas cooking

Den can easily convert to 3rd bedroom for 3BR voucher



Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.



2 or 3BR vouchers welcome.



Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com to schedule a showing or email leasing@baltrentals.com



