All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 709 N Payson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
709 N Payson Street
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

709 N Payson Street

709 North Payson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

709 North Payson Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Midtown Edmondson

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Town Home with Den in Midtown Edmondson (West Baltimore) - Features:
Wood Laminate throughout
Updated kitchen with washer/dryer
Convenient powder room on main level
Fenced back yard
Unfinished, clean storage basement
Central air and heat
Gas cooking
Den can easily convert to 3rd bedroom for 3BR voucher

Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.

2 or 3BR vouchers welcome.

Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com to schedule a showing or email leasing@baltrentals.com

(RLNE2506772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 N Payson Street have any available units?
709 N Payson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 N Payson Street have?
Some of 709 N Payson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 N Payson Street currently offering any rent specials?
709 N Payson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 N Payson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 N Payson Street is pet friendly.
Does 709 N Payson Street offer parking?
No, 709 N Payson Street does not offer parking.
Does 709 N Payson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 N Payson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 N Payson Street have a pool?
No, 709 N Payson Street does not have a pool.
Does 709 N Payson Street have accessible units?
No, 709 N Payson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 709 N Payson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 N Payson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland