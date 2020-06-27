All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

701 S ROSE STREET

701 South Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

701 South Rose Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
Stunning & modern 3 bed, 3 full & 2 half bath end of group townhouse in the heart of Canton! Home features 4 finished levels of living, new bamboo floors, and fresh paint. Each bedroom boasts its own private bath. Natural light pours through every room. Perfect home for entertaining with an open concept main level. Deck off of kitchen and rooftop deck with perfect view for 4th of July fireworks. Master bedroom features walk-in closet, private deck and full bath. Enjoy city living with the convenience of a garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 S ROSE STREET have any available units?
701 S ROSE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 S ROSE STREET have?
Some of 701 S ROSE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 S ROSE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
701 S ROSE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 S ROSE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 701 S ROSE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 701 S ROSE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 701 S ROSE STREET offers parking.
Does 701 S ROSE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 S ROSE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 S ROSE STREET have a pool?
No, 701 S ROSE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 701 S ROSE STREET have accessible units?
No, 701 S ROSE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 701 S ROSE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 S ROSE STREET has units with dishwashers.
