701 S ROSE STREET

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning & modern 3 bed, 3 full & 2 half bath end of group townhouse in the heart of Canton! Home features 4 finished levels of living, new bamboo floors, and fresh paint. Each bedroom boasts its own private bath. Natural light pours through every room. Perfect home for entertaining with an open concept main level. Deck off of kitchen and rooftop deck with perfect view for 4th of July fireworks. Master bedroom features walk-in closet, private deck and full bath. Enjoy city living with the convenience of a garage.