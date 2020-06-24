All apartments in Baltimore
6513 Fairdel Ave

6513 Fairdel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6513 Fairdel Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
North Harford Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bed, 1 bath House. Great size living room and separate dining room with hardwood floors. Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinets and stainless appliances including: refrigerator and gas stove. Off the kitchen is a small deck that leads to a large fenced in back yard. There are 2 good size bedrooms on the first floor and a large full bath. Second floor has a huge master bedroom with new paint and carpeting. Large unfinished basement. Off street parking and CAC. Available July. $1430/ month + utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6513 Fairdel Ave have any available units?
6513 Fairdel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6513 Fairdel Ave have?
Some of 6513 Fairdel Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6513 Fairdel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6513 Fairdel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6513 Fairdel Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6513 Fairdel Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6513 Fairdel Ave offer parking?
No, 6513 Fairdel Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6513 Fairdel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6513 Fairdel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6513 Fairdel Ave have a pool?
No, 6513 Fairdel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6513 Fairdel Ave have accessible units?
No, 6513 Fairdel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6513 Fairdel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6513 Fairdel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
