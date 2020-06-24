6513 Fairdel Ave

Amenities

Nice 3 bed, 1 bath House. Great size living room and separate dining room with hardwood floors. Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinets and stainless appliances including: refrigerator and gas stove. Off the kitchen is a small deck that leads to a large fenced in back yard. There are 2 good size bedrooms on the first floor and a large full bath. Second floor has a huge master bedroom with new paint and carpeting. Large unfinished basement. Off street parking and CAC. Available July. $1430/ month + utilities.