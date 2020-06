Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

STEPS AWAY FROM UMMC in historic Ridgely's Delight, this spacious 5 bed, 3.5 bath is close to all that downtown Baltimore has to offer including the Inner Harbor, MARC train station, parks highways going north and south etc.. Featuring a private yard, balconies, dual zone forced air HVAC system, washer and dryer, tons of storage and plenty of parking. A great deal in a great location, not to be missed.