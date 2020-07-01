All apartments in Baltimore
637 N PACA STREET
637 N PACA STREET

637 North Paca Street · No Longer Available
Location

637 North Paca Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Downtown Baltimore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Large townhome for rent in the heart of Seton Hill. Seton Hill is the original French Quarter of Baltimore from the late 1700s. 637 N. Paca St was originally built by a Mr. Watson in 1831. The owner planned this own with swatches inspired from historic Williamsburg Virginia, and incorporated into the home to have a locally, French country flare. 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. High ceilings adorn this updated townhome. Enclosed courtyard patio. Owner will make sure courtyard and home is spotless upon move in. Conveniently located to shopping, downtown, and major interstates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 N PACA STREET have any available units?
637 N PACA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 N PACA STREET have?
Some of 637 N PACA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 N PACA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
637 N PACA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 N PACA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 637 N PACA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 637 N PACA STREET offer parking?
No, 637 N PACA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 637 N PACA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 N PACA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 N PACA STREET have a pool?
No, 637 N PACA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 637 N PACA STREET have accessible units?
No, 637 N PACA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 637 N PACA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 N PACA STREET has units with dishwashers.

