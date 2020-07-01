637 N PACA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Large townhome for rent in the heart of Seton Hill. Seton Hill is the original French Quarter of Baltimore from the late 1700s. 637 N. Paca St was originally built by a Mr. Watson in 1831. The owner planned this own with swatches inspired from historic Williamsburg Virginia, and incorporated into the home to have a locally, French country flare. 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. High ceilings adorn this updated townhome. Enclosed courtyard patio. Owner will make sure courtyard and home is spotless upon move in. Conveniently located to shopping, downtown, and major interstates.