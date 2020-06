Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel

Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath renovated townhome in Greektown! New cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and more! Located just across from Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and in close proximity to all commuters routes plus shopping and dining, including Canton Crossing and the Canton Square. Also adjacent to the planned Yard 56 development.