631 OLDHAM STREET

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator

This home has the ideal location for an easy commute to work, a high concentration of restaurants, shopping, the nearbyCanton Square, Patterson Park, Historic Fells Point, Johns Hopkins Bayview, I 95 and I-895. Aside from its great location, this urban townhome truly shines. Warm natural hardwood floors, crystal lighting elements, open floor plan to create a sophisticated domain. All said, this home sits at the intersection of classy and convenient- everything you wish for when living in Baltimore.