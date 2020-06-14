All apartments in Baltimore
631 OLDHAM STREET
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:12 PM

631 OLDHAM STREET

631 Oldham Street · (888) 860-7369
Location

631 Oldham Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This home has the ideal location for an easy commute to work, a high concentration of restaurants, shopping, the nearbyCanton Square, Patterson Park, Historic Fells Point, Johns Hopkins Bayview, I 95 and I-895. Aside from its great location, this urban townhome truly shines. Warm natural hardwood floors, crystal lighting elements, open floor plan to create a sophisticated domain. All said, this home sits at the intersection of classy and convenient- everything you wish for when living in Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 OLDHAM STREET have any available units?
631 OLDHAM STREET has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 OLDHAM STREET have?
Some of 631 OLDHAM STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 OLDHAM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
631 OLDHAM STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 OLDHAM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 631 OLDHAM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 631 OLDHAM STREET offer parking?
No, 631 OLDHAM STREET does not offer parking.
Does 631 OLDHAM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 631 OLDHAM STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 OLDHAM STREET have a pool?
No, 631 OLDHAM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 631 OLDHAM STREET have accessible units?
No, 631 OLDHAM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 631 OLDHAM STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 OLDHAM STREET has units with dishwashers.
