630 S WOLFE STREET
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

630 S WOLFE STREET

630 South Wolfe Street · No Longer Available
Location

630 South Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Expansive, true open concept home in the heart of historic Fells Point. This impeccably maintained two bedroom (plus bonus room) two and a half bath property is equipped with one attached garage space (option to lease a second) and a newly installed Trex rooftop deck. The custom grill/kitchen set up, the~outdoor~television plus speakers offer easy entertaining. The main level gourmet kitchen with its oversized island provides additional seating. Lounge in your spacious sun-drenched living room with southern exposure. Functional~amenities include a half bath on the main living area as well as a true laundry room that~provides~additional storage. Newly installed custom closets and built-ins~throughout. Oversized~bedrooms provide ample space for sitting areas and king size beds in both bedrooms (a city home dream!). Enjoy the custom recently~installed savant whole-house entertainment system.~ This home is built with function~and entertaining~in mind. City living at its best with fabulous restaurants and retail steps from your door. Lock in your city lifestyle without compromising on space and function.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 S WOLFE STREET have any available units?
630 S WOLFE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 S WOLFE STREET have?
Some of 630 S WOLFE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 S WOLFE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
630 S WOLFE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 S WOLFE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 630 S WOLFE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 630 S WOLFE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 630 S WOLFE STREET offers parking.
Does 630 S WOLFE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 630 S WOLFE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 S WOLFE STREET have a pool?
No, 630 S WOLFE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 630 S WOLFE STREET have accessible units?
No, 630 S WOLFE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 630 S WOLFE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 S WOLFE STREET has units with dishwashers.
