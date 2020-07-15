630 S WOLFE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Expansive, true open concept home in the heart of historic Fells Point. This impeccably maintained two bedroom (plus bonus room) two and a half bath property is equipped with one attached garage space (option to lease a second) and a newly installed Trex rooftop deck. The custom grill/kitchen set up, the~outdoor~television plus speakers offer easy entertaining. The main level gourmet kitchen with its oversized island provides additional seating. Lounge in your spacious sun-drenched living room with southern exposure. Functional~amenities include a half bath on the main living area as well as a true laundry room that~provides~additional storage. Newly installed custom closets and built-ins~throughout. Oversized~bedrooms provide ample space for sitting areas and king size beds in both bedrooms (a city home dream!). Enjoy the custom recently~installed savant whole-house entertainment system.~ This home is built with function~and entertaining~in mind. City living at its best with fabulous restaurants and retail steps from your door. Lock in your city lifestyle without compromising on space and function.~