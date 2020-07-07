63 Upmanor Road

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

***CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY!!!*** Walk in to this lovely 3 bedroom 1.5 bath close to the Catonsville area! On the first level you have a spacious living room and dinging room both complete with hardwood floors and fresh paint! move to the upgraded kitchen new countertops new appliances new floor fresh paint! Basement is semi finished with washer/dryer and lovely brand new half bath! Move to the 2nd floor of the home you have 3 bedrooms complete with hardwood floors and fresh paint! Also on the 2nd level you have a beautiful fully upgraded full bath! Parking in read of house can fit 2 cars! DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DEAL!!