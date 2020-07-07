All apartments in Baltimore
63 Upmanor Road

63 Upmanor Road · No Longer Available
Location

63 Upmanor Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
***CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY!!!*** Walk in to this lovely 3 bedroom 1.5 bath close to the Catonsville area! On the first level you have a spacious living room and dinging room both complete with hardwood floors and fresh paint! move to the upgraded kitchen new countertops new appliances new floor fresh paint! Basement is semi finished with washer/dryer and lovely brand new half bath! Move to the 2nd floor of the home you have 3 bedrooms complete with hardwood floors and fresh paint! Also on the 2nd level you have a beautiful fully upgraded full bath! Parking in read of house can fit 2 cars! DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DEAL!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Upmanor Road have any available units?
63 Upmanor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 63 Upmanor Road currently offering any rent specials?
63 Upmanor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Upmanor Road pet-friendly?
No, 63 Upmanor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 63 Upmanor Road offer parking?
Yes, 63 Upmanor Road offers parking.
Does 63 Upmanor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Upmanor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Upmanor Road have a pool?
No, 63 Upmanor Road does not have a pool.
Does 63 Upmanor Road have accessible units?
No, 63 Upmanor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Upmanor Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Upmanor Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Upmanor Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Upmanor Road does not have units with air conditioning.

