6233 Fairdel Ave.

6233 Fairdel- Serene 3 bedroom 1 bath house. FREE RENT - FREE MONTH'S RENT IF YOU APPLY,AND ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY THE END OF FEBRUARY.

Serenity at it's best. This 3 bedroom 1 bath house feels like it is in the country, yet you are in the heart of the city. Great enclosed front porch leads way to the Fabulous living room with decorative fire place and gleaming hardwood floors. Off the living room is a separate dining room just waiting for those fun gatherings. Then you have your light and bright galley kitchen with a gas stove and refrigerator. Behind the kitchen is your first bedroom. Plenty of light from all the windows. Second floor has 2 good size bedrooms and a large full bathroom. Basement is large and unfinished. Plenty of storage space. Large back yard as well. Available Now. $1245/ Month + Utilities.



