Baltimore, MD
6233 Fairdel Ave.
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

6233 Fairdel Ave.

6233 Fairdel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6233 Fairdel Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6233 Fairdel- Serene 3 bedroom 1 bath house. FREE RENT - FREE MONTH'S RENT IF YOU APPLY,AND ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY THE END OF FEBRUARY.
Serenity at it's best. This 3 bedroom 1 bath house feels like it is in the country, yet you are in the heart of the city. Great enclosed front porch leads way to the Fabulous living room with decorative fire place and gleaming hardwood floors. Off the living room is a separate dining room just waiting for those fun gatherings. Then you have your light and bright galley kitchen with a gas stove and refrigerator. Behind the kitchen is your first bedroom. Plenty of light from all the windows. Second floor has 2 good size bedrooms and a large full bathroom. Basement is large and unfinished. Plenty of storage space. Large back yard as well. Available Now. $1245/ Month + Utilities.

(RLNE5219301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6233 Fairdel Ave. have any available units?
6233 Fairdel Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6233 Fairdel Ave. have?
Some of 6233 Fairdel Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6233 Fairdel Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6233 Fairdel Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6233 Fairdel Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6233 Fairdel Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6233 Fairdel Ave. offer parking?
No, 6233 Fairdel Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 6233 Fairdel Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6233 Fairdel Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6233 Fairdel Ave. have a pool?
No, 6233 Fairdel Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6233 Fairdel Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6233 Fairdel Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6233 Fairdel Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6233 Fairdel Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
