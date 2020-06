Amenities

Renovated 14 foot wide 3 bed 3 bath home with PARKING!! Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, open floor plan with hardwoods. Kitchen leads to expansive deck. Upper level has 2 large owners suites with walk in closets and separate owners baths. Walk out basement has another owners suite with attached bath and another spacious family room. Will not last long!!