Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Fantastic 2 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome in Canton!



Property highlights



- Newly renovated with new hardwood floors throughout

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances

- Washer and Dryer in Unit

- Bonus room in the basement can be used as 3rd bedroom

- Enjoy the outdoors in the fenced in backyard

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Water is included in the monthly rent

- Pets considered on a case-by-case with deposit



Available now!



(RLNE5205917)