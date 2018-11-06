612 ARCHER STREET

Amenities

Welcome to 612 Archer, a recently updated 2BR/2BA rowhome located just minutes from downtown, the Inner Harbor & MARC rail service. This sophisticated residence features hardwood flooring throughout the main level and stair case, gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steal appliances, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, and neutral tone cabinetry. Ascend to the sleeping level where you're greeted with 2-bedrooms featuring vaulted ceilings,recessed lighting, and one full bathroom with a double vanity sink & tiled tub. The finished recreation room offers additional sleeping space or room for entertaining with one additional full bathroom. Home has been vacated and is ready for June 15th occupancy. Application fee is $50 per adult. Proof of funds required at time of application. Home is unfurnished, and utilities are not included.