All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 612 ARCHER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
612 ARCHER STREET
Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:34 PM

612 ARCHER STREET

612 Archer Street · (301) 352-8100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

612 Archer Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Welcome to 612 Archer, a recently updated 2BR/2BA rowhome located just minutes from downtown, the Inner Harbor & MARC rail service. This sophisticated residence features hardwood flooring throughout the main level and stair case, gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steal appliances, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, and neutral tone cabinetry. Ascend to the sleeping level where you're greeted with 2-bedrooms featuring vaulted ceilings,recessed lighting, and one full bathroom with a double vanity sink & tiled tub. The finished recreation room offers additional sleeping space or room for entertaining with one additional full bathroom. Home has been vacated and is ready for June 15th occupancy. Application fee is $50 per adult. Proof of funds required at time of application. Home is unfurnished, and utilities are not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 ARCHER STREET have any available units?
612 ARCHER STREET has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 ARCHER STREET have?
Some of 612 ARCHER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 ARCHER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
612 ARCHER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 ARCHER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 612 ARCHER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 612 ARCHER STREET offer parking?
No, 612 ARCHER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 612 ARCHER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 ARCHER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 ARCHER STREET have a pool?
No, 612 ARCHER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 612 ARCHER STREET have accessible units?
No, 612 ARCHER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 612 ARCHER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 ARCHER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 612 ARCHER STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity