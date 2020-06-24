All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 607 N Bentalou St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
607 N Bentalou St
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

607 N Bentalou St

607 North Bentalou Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

607 North Bentalou Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Midtown Edmondson

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Renovation in Baltimore City - Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, fully renovated row-home with central air, a finished basement, utility/laundry room, huge dry-storage space and a fenced in parking pad!

Seated on a great block in Baltimore, the first floor has gorgeous hardwood in the living room, dining room and kitchen. These rooms have a combination of ceiling fans and modern lighting throughout. The kitchen is large, with plenty of space to accommodate an eat-in area. You will love the built-in pantry, granite countertops and brand-new stainless steel appliances; gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.

Off of the kitchen is a basement which boosts the same gorgeous hardwood flooring. This space is perfect for a recreation room, a family room or large 4th bedroom. Also in the basement is a laundry room and a dedicated storage room. These areas are perfect for bikes, skateboards, sporting goods and any other items which your family wishes to hide away from the living areas.

The top floor has three fantastic bedrooms and a full bathroom. Enjoy plush, brand new carpet and the perfect natural lighting through the master bedroom's bay windows.

OPEN HOUSE, SATURDAY 1:30PM

Call or email today to confirm your visit because this property will not be on the market long.

Our application process is simple!

(RLNE4718765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 N Bentalou St have any available units?
607 N Bentalou St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 N Bentalou St have?
Some of 607 N Bentalou St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 N Bentalou St currently offering any rent specials?
607 N Bentalou St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 N Bentalou St pet-friendly?
No, 607 N Bentalou St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 607 N Bentalou St offer parking?
Yes, 607 N Bentalou St offers parking.
Does 607 N Bentalou St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 N Bentalou St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 N Bentalou St have a pool?
No, 607 N Bentalou St does not have a pool.
Does 607 N Bentalou St have accessible units?
No, 607 N Bentalou St does not have accessible units.
Does 607 N Bentalou St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 N Bentalou St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland