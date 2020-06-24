607 N Bentalou St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Renovation in Baltimore City - Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, fully renovated row-home with central air, a finished basement, utility/laundry room, huge dry-storage space and a fenced in parking pad!



Seated on a great block in Baltimore, the first floor has gorgeous hardwood in the living room, dining room and kitchen. These rooms have a combination of ceiling fans and modern lighting throughout. The kitchen is large, with plenty of space to accommodate an eat-in area. You will love the built-in pantry, granite countertops and brand-new stainless steel appliances; gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.



Off of the kitchen is a basement which boosts the same gorgeous hardwood flooring. This space is perfect for a recreation room, a family room or large 4th bedroom. Also in the basement is a laundry room and a dedicated storage room. These areas are perfect for bikes, skateboards, sporting goods and any other items which your family wishes to hide away from the living areas.



The top floor has three fantastic bedrooms and a full bathroom. Enjoy plush, brand new carpet and the perfect natural lighting through the master bedroom's bay windows.



(RLNE4718765)