Last updated May 25 2020 at 1:48 AM

604 QUEENSGATE ROAD

604 Queensgate Road · (888) 860-7369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

604 Queensgate Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Beechfield

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1057 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Extremely nice updated rowhome ready for move-in. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout main level. Large living room, open concept kitchen and dining room. New carpet throughout upper and lower level. Generously sized bedrooms. Lower level with family room and den area plus laundry room and walk-out steps to backyard. Fantastic location near 695, city, Catonsville and UMBC. Prefer no pet but will consider on a case by case basis. No smoking. For roommate/groups, please call for qualifying guidelines. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 QUEENSGATE ROAD have any available units?
604 QUEENSGATE ROAD has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 QUEENSGATE ROAD have?
Some of 604 QUEENSGATE ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 QUEENSGATE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
604 QUEENSGATE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 QUEENSGATE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 604 QUEENSGATE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 604 QUEENSGATE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 604 QUEENSGATE ROAD does offer parking.
Does 604 QUEENSGATE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 QUEENSGATE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 QUEENSGATE ROAD have a pool?
No, 604 QUEENSGATE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 604 QUEENSGATE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 604 QUEENSGATE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 604 QUEENSGATE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 QUEENSGATE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
