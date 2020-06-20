604 QUEENSGATE ROAD

Amenities

Extremely nice updated rowhome ready for move-in. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout main level. Large living room, open concept kitchen and dining room. New carpet throughout upper and lower level. Generously sized bedrooms. Lower level with family room and den area plus laundry room and walk-out steps to backyard. Fantastic location near 695, city, Catonsville and UMBC. Prefer no pet but will consider on a case by case basis. No smoking. For roommate/groups, please call for qualifying guidelines. Available immediately.