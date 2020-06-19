All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 602 WHITMORE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
602 WHITMORE AVENUE
Last updated April 10 2020 at 7:16 PM

602 WHITMORE AVENUE

602 Whitmore Avenue · (443) 312-2222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

602 Whitmore Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Western District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1319 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath townhome is priced to move! Gorgeous original hardwood floors, completely refinished for amazing character and charm. High ceilings on every floor! The basement was recently finished for that ultimate flexible use space - a fourth bedroom? A Studio? That private gym & lounge you've been wanting for years? With a full bathroom and space large enough to divide, the options endless. Enjoy three bedrooms with plenty of closet space, and a full bath on the main floor. Best of all, the fully fenced back yard is perfect for your summer cookouts. Welcome home to Whitmore!Stove and refrigerator will be added purchased prior to occupancy (for rental). Pets based on a case by case basis. The following breeds or mis of breeds are not permitted: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chows Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, & Siberian Huskies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 WHITMORE AVENUE have any available units?
602 WHITMORE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 WHITMORE AVENUE have?
Some of 602 WHITMORE AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 WHITMORE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
602 WHITMORE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 WHITMORE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 WHITMORE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 602 WHITMORE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 602 WHITMORE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 602 WHITMORE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 WHITMORE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 WHITMORE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 602 WHITMORE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 602 WHITMORE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 602 WHITMORE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 602 WHITMORE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 WHITMORE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 602 WHITMORE AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity