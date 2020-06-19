602 WHITMORE AVENUE

Amenities

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath townhome is priced to move! Gorgeous original hardwood floors, completely refinished for amazing character and charm. High ceilings on every floor! The basement was recently finished for that ultimate flexible use space - a fourth bedroom? A Studio? That private gym & lounge you've been wanting for years? With a full bathroom and space large enough to divide, the options endless. Enjoy three bedrooms with plenty of closet space, and a full bath on the main floor. Best of all, the fully fenced back yard is perfect for your summer cookouts. Welcome home to Whitmore!Stove and refrigerator will be added purchased prior to occupancy (for rental). Pets based on a case by case basis. The following breeds or mis of breeds are not permitted: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chows Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, & Siberian Huskies.