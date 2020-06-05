All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

6012 Eurith Avenue

6012 Eurith Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6012 Eurith Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Cedmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Beautifully Updated 2 Bedroom SFH in Cedmont - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom SFH in Cedmont! Covered front entry leads to a spacious open floorplan with hardwood floors throughout! Modern kitchen boasts custom tile backsplash, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances! Separate dining space, rear deck, and large yard offer the perfect place to relax or entertain. Light-filled bedrooms share an updated full bath with soaking tub while the bonus finished basement has its own full bath and den! Full-size washer and dryer included! Conveniently located just off Belair Rd, close to I95 & I695 as well as public transportation.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email Ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3020413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6012 Eurith Avenue have any available units?
6012 Eurith Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6012 Eurith Avenue have?
Some of 6012 Eurith Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6012 Eurith Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6012 Eurith Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6012 Eurith Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6012 Eurith Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6012 Eurith Avenue offer parking?
No, 6012 Eurith Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6012 Eurith Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6012 Eurith Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6012 Eurith Avenue have a pool?
No, 6012 Eurith Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6012 Eurith Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6012 Eurith Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6012 Eurith Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6012 Eurith Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
