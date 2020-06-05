6012 Eurith Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

Beautifully Updated 2 Bedroom SFH in Cedmont - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom SFH in Cedmont! Covered front entry leads to a spacious open floorplan with hardwood floors throughout! Modern kitchen boasts custom tile backsplash, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances! Separate dining space, rear deck, and large yard offer the perfect place to relax or entertain. Light-filled bedrooms share an updated full bath with soaking tub while the bonus finished basement has its own full bath and den! Full-size washer and dryer included! Conveniently located just off Belair Rd, close to I95 & I695 as well as public transportation.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email Ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/



(RLNE3020413)