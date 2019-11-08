601 Warwick Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Located in a quiet charming neighborhood, this amazingly sized property was renovated in 2017. With 4 levels, 4 Beds and 4 Baths there is enough space for anyone to share! Possible bed in attic and 2 bonus rooms in the finished basement. Right near 695 and a mile from 95, this jewel remains close to UMBC, CCBC and the Fort Meade Military Base. There is a privacy fence that engulfs the HUGE backyard and an enclosed patio for relaxation. Park your cars in the 2 car driveway or use the off street parking. Washer and Dryer in Basement Sorry, No pets.