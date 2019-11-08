All apartments in Baltimore
601 Warwick Road
Last updated August 7 2019 at 5:35 PM

601 Warwick Road

601 Warwick Road · No Longer Available
Location

601 Warwick Road, Baltimore, MD 21229

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Located in a quiet charming neighborhood, this amazingly sized property was renovated in 2017. With 4 levels, 4 Beds and 4 Baths there is enough space for anyone to share! Possible bed in attic and 2 bonus rooms in the finished basement. Right near 695 and a mile from 95, this jewel remains close to UMBC, CCBC and the Fort Meade Military Base. There is a privacy fence that engulfs the HUGE backyard and an enclosed patio for relaxation. Park your cars in the 2 car driveway or use the off street parking. Washer and Dryer in Basement Sorry, No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Warwick Road have any available units?
601 Warwick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Warwick Road have?
Some of 601 Warwick Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Warwick Road currently offering any rent specials?
601 Warwick Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Warwick Road pet-friendly?
No, 601 Warwick Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 601 Warwick Road offer parking?
Yes, 601 Warwick Road offers parking.
Does 601 Warwick Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 Warwick Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Warwick Road have a pool?
Yes, 601 Warwick Road has a pool.
Does 601 Warwick Road have accessible units?
No, 601 Warwick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Warwick Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Warwick Road does not have units with dishwashers.
