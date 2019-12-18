All apartments in Baltimore
5926 SMITH AVENUE
Last updated February 10 2020

5926 SMITH AVENUE

5926 Smith Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5926 Smith Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21209
Mt. Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
hot tub
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
Large Bright Apartment in Safe Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 202341

Welcome to our ground floor apartment in Mt. Washington (North Baltimore) a 5 minute walk from the 33/34/94 Bus routes, Lightrail, Starbucks, Whole Foods, Vet, and Village with shopping, restaurants and spa services. We are one block from Mt. Washington Public School, which is the best rated K-8 public school in thecity. The apartment has a separate entrance with a private fenced yard for your dog(s). Maximum of 2 pets welcome, minor restrictions, with a $150 nonrefundable pet deposit for both pets. The apartment has one bedroom, an office/kid's bedroom, a full bathroom, stacked washer/dryer, a full kitchen, and a huge living room with lots of light. We also provide a private driveway for one vehicle. Rent is only $1,100 per month ALL INCLUSIVE of utilities and high speed internet. If you are interested in touring the apartment, please email me asap as I don't think it will be available for long. It is currently ready for move in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202341
Property Id 202341

(RLNE5457193)

