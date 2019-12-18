5926 SMITH AVENUE

Amenities

Large Bright Apartment in Safe Quiet Neighborhood



Welcome to our ground floor apartment in Mt. Washington (North Baltimore) a 5 minute walk from the 33/34/94 Bus routes, Lightrail, Starbucks, Whole Foods, Vet, and Village with shopping, restaurants and spa services. We are one block from Mt. Washington Public School, which is the best rated K-8 public school in thecity. The apartment has a separate entrance with a private fenced yard for your dog(s). Maximum of 2 pets welcome, minor restrictions, with a $150 nonrefundable pet deposit for both pets. The apartment has one bedroom, an office/kid's bedroom, a full bathroom, stacked washer/dryer, a full kitchen, and a huge living room with lots of light. We also provide a private driveway for one vehicle. Rent is only $1,100 per month ALL INCLUSIVE of utilities and high speed internet. If you are interested in touring the apartment, please email me asap as I don't think it will be available for long. It is currently ready for move in.

