Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage media room

Also available listed for sale! 5910 Bellona Ave, a lovely victorian farmhouse home in the charming Old Homeland neighborhood. Spacious interior with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Large covered front porch welcomes you! Interior features include hardwood floors throughout, replacement windows, freshly painted. Separate dining room and spacious kitchen with granite counters, newer appliances, brand new refrigerator, and tile floor. Separate laundry room and full bathroom on main level. Upper level has 4 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Finished square footage is 1328 s.f. but this does not include the spacious finished attic! Finished attic has 3 bonus rooms! Plenty of storage in dry unfinished basement. You will love the extra large .44 acre lot with huge level backyard and patio, shared newly paved driveway and one car garage. You will love this location, close to Belvedere Square restaurants and shops, Atwaters, Brick Bodies, Full Tilt Brewery, and the historic Senator Theater. Conveniently located near JHU, Loyola, and Notre Dame Universities.