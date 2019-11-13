All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 5910 BELLONA AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5910 BELLONA AVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:39 PM

5910 BELLONA AVE

5910 Bellona Avenue · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5910 Bellona Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Homeland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Also available listed for sale! 5910 Bellona Ave, a lovely victorian farmhouse home in the charming Old Homeland neighborhood. Spacious interior with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Large covered front porch welcomes you! Interior features include hardwood floors throughout, replacement windows, freshly painted. Separate dining room and spacious kitchen with granite counters, newer appliances, brand new refrigerator, and tile floor. Separate laundry room and full bathroom on main level. Upper level has 4 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Finished square footage is 1328 s.f. but this does not include the spacious finished attic! Finished attic has 3 bonus rooms! Plenty of storage in dry unfinished basement. You will love the extra large .44 acre lot with huge level backyard and patio, shared newly paved driveway and one car garage. You will love this location, close to Belvedere Square restaurants and shops, Atwaters, Brick Bodies, Full Tilt Brewery, and the historic Senator Theater. Conveniently located near JHU, Loyola, and Notre Dame Universities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5910 BELLONA AVE have any available units?
5910 BELLONA AVE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5910 BELLONA AVE have?
Some of 5910 BELLONA AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5910 BELLONA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5910 BELLONA AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5910 BELLONA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5910 BELLONA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5910 BELLONA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 5910 BELLONA AVE does offer parking.
Does 5910 BELLONA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5910 BELLONA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5910 BELLONA AVE have a pool?
No, 5910 BELLONA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5910 BELLONA AVE have accessible units?
No, 5910 BELLONA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5910 BELLONA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5910 BELLONA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5910 BELLONA AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity