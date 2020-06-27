58 E Randall St

Amenities

Fabulous rehabbed Federal Hill townhouse features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with plenty of closet space and many other great features. Perfect for a couple, young professional or roommates.



This beautiful townhouse offers 2 levels of living space on a very desired street in Federal Hill. It has two bedrooms with ample closet space. It also has a great kitchen with great amenities, a living room, laundry area, back deck that is great for entertaining and grilling. There is also a HUGE basement area with plenty of room for storage.



Located just down the street from Riverside Park and walking distance to everything! Walk to restaurants, bars, and stores. Walk to Camden Yards (Orioles baseball), M&T Stadium (Ravens football), Cross Street Market, and Inner Harbor. Minutes to highways, light rail (train to BWI airport) and marc (train to Washington DC). Don't let this South Baltimore gem slip away!!!



Available: August 31th - ***Dates are negotiable!



Rent: $1750/month (Pets OK on a case-by-case basis)



9 month lease OR 12 month lease term available



Features:



- Hardwood floors throughout!

- Exposed Brick

- Central Air Conditioning

- Washer/Dryer

- Dishwasher, Oven/Range, Microwave, Refrigerator/Freezer

- Garbage Disposal

- Ceiling Fans

- Private Deck off back for grilling

- HUGE Basement area for storage

- Angled Street Parking out front