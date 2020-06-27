All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:20 AM

58 E Randall St

58 East Randall Street · No Longer Available
Location

58 East Randall Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous rehabbed Federal Hill townhouse features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with plenty of closet space and many other great features. Perfect for a couple, young professional or roommates.

This beautiful townhouse offers 2 levels of living space on a very desired street in Federal Hill. It has two bedrooms with ample closet space. It also has a great kitchen with great amenities, a living room, laundry area, back deck that is great for entertaining and grilling. There is also a HUGE basement area with plenty of room for storage.

Located just down the street from Riverside Park and walking distance to everything! Walk to restaurants, bars, and stores. Walk to Camden Yards (Orioles baseball), M&T Stadium (Ravens football), Cross Street Market, and Inner Harbor. Minutes to highways, light rail (train to BWI airport) and marc (train to Washington DC). Don't let this South Baltimore gem slip away!!!

Available: August 31th - ***Dates are negotiable!

Rent: $1750/month (Pets OK on a case-by-case basis)

9 month lease OR 12 month lease term available

Features:

- Hardwood floors throughout!
- Exposed Brick
- Central Air Conditioning
- Washer/Dryer
- Dishwasher, Oven/Range, Microwave, Refrigerator/Freezer
- Garbage Disposal
- Ceiling Fans
- Private Deck off back for grilling
- HUGE Basement area for storage
- Angled Street Parking out front

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 E Randall St have any available units?
58 E Randall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 58 E Randall St have?
Some of 58 E Randall St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 E Randall St currently offering any rent specials?
58 E Randall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 E Randall St pet-friendly?
Yes, 58 E Randall St is pet friendly.
Does 58 E Randall St offer parking?
No, 58 E Randall St does not offer parking.
Does 58 E Randall St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 E Randall St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 E Randall St have a pool?
No, 58 E Randall St does not have a pool.
Does 58 E Randall St have accessible units?
No, 58 E Randall St does not have accessible units.
Does 58 E Randall St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 E Randall St has units with dishwashers.
