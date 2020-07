Amenities

Nicely updated three bedroom townhouse for rent in Loch Raven. Home features an updated kitchen, beautifully refinished hardwood floors, new paint, ceiling fans in each bedroom, washer/dryer, large basement with lots of storage, and fenced-in back yard. Pets allowed on case by case basis. No smoking. Credit check required. Currently available.