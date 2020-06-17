All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

5708 Ranny Rd

5708 Ranny Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5708 Ranny Rd, Baltimore, MD 21209
Mt. Washington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 Mt. Washington - Beautiful 3 Bdr! - Property Id: 46549

Nestled in the friendly and safe Mt. Washington neighborhood, this well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home features custom closets, hardwood floors, a wonderful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a brand new fridge! Basement has a great washer/dryer and lots of storage. Pets considered. Fenced in backyard is dog friendly and the patio is perfect for an al fresco meal or a cup of coffee!

Great proximity (15 min) to Downtown Baltimore, Johns Hopkins University, and many private schools. Street parking is plentiful.

Naturalized, bird friendly landscaping.

Contact if interested.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/46549
Property Id 46549

(RLNE4876957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5708 Ranny Rd have any available units?
5708 Ranny Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5708 Ranny Rd have?
Some of 5708 Ranny Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5708 Ranny Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5708 Ranny Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 Ranny Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5708 Ranny Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5708 Ranny Rd offer parking?
No, 5708 Ranny Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5708 Ranny Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5708 Ranny Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 Ranny Rd have a pool?
No, 5708 Ranny Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5708 Ranny Rd have accessible units?
No, 5708 Ranny Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 Ranny Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5708 Ranny Rd has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

