Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

5706 Berkeley Ave

5706 Berkeley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5706 Berkeley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Mt. Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare opportunity in a great location! Located on the 2nd floor of a large Mt. Washington home with separate entrance on a peaceful, tree-lined street!

Property Highlights
-2 Bedrooms each with spacious closets & 1 full bath
-Washer & Dryer in Unit
-Private Parking -Driveway
-Unlimited street parking - No time limits or parking permit required
-Plenty of storage and spacious closets
-Charming screened in porch attached to the kitchen
-2 A/C units included
-Cats & Small dogs (less than 15 lbs) are ok
-Minutes away from Whole Foods, Mt. Washington Village with nearby restaurants and shops, Pimlico Racetrack, Robert E. Lee Park, Hampden, JHU, and quick access to 83!

(RLNE4730906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5706 Berkeley Ave have any available units?
5706 Berkeley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5706 Berkeley Ave have?
Some of 5706 Berkeley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5706 Berkeley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5706 Berkeley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 Berkeley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5706 Berkeley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5706 Berkeley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5706 Berkeley Ave offers parking.
Does 5706 Berkeley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5706 Berkeley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 Berkeley Ave have a pool?
No, 5706 Berkeley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5706 Berkeley Ave have accessible units?
No, 5706 Berkeley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5706 Berkeley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5706 Berkeley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
