5706 Berkeley Ave

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rare opportunity in a great location! Located on the 2nd floor of a large Mt. Washington home with separate entrance on a peaceful, tree-lined street!



-2 Bedrooms each with spacious closets & 1 full bath

-Washer & Dryer in Unit

-Private Parking -Driveway

-Unlimited street parking - No time limits or parking permit required

-Plenty of storage and spacious closets

-Charming screened in porch attached to the kitchen

-2 A/C units included

-Cats & Small dogs (less than 15 lbs) are ok

-Minutes away from Whole Foods, Mt. Washington Village with nearby restaurants and shops, Pimlico Racetrack, Robert E. Lee Park, Hampden, JHU, and quick access to 83!



