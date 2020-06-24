5706 Berkeley Ave

Amenities
Rare opportunity in a great location! Located on the 2nd floor of a large Mt. Washington home with separate entrance on a peaceful, tree-lined street!
Property Highlights
-2 Bedrooms each with spacious closets & 1 full bath
-Washer & Dryer in Unit
-Private Parking -Driveway
-Unlimited street parking - No time limits or parking permit required
-Plenty of storage and spacious closets
-Charming screened in porch attached to the kitchen
-2 A/C units included
-Cats & Small dogs (less than 15 lbs) are ok
-Minutes away from Whole Foods, Mt. Washington Village with nearby restaurants and shops, Pimlico Racetrack, Robert E. Lee Park, Hampden, JHU, and quick access to 83!
(RLNE4730906)