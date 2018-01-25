All apartments in Baltimore
5639 Govane Ave

5639 Govane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5639 Govane Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Mid-Govans

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom Townhome with Finished Basement in Mid Govans! Walk in from your covered front porch into your open floorplan living and dining room with hardwood floors and modern lighting. As you make your way through your spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and updated cabinetry, go out to your sunny fully fenced back patio. Ease your way upstairs to find 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and an updated bath with a stand up tile shower. Entertain in your updated basement with a full-bath, full-sized washer/dryer, and additional storage space for added convenience.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410-440-8284 or email ebreka@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4860440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5639 Govane Ave have any available units?
5639 Govane Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5639 Govane Ave have?
Some of 5639 Govane Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5639 Govane Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5639 Govane Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5639 Govane Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5639 Govane Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5639 Govane Ave offer parking?
No, 5639 Govane Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5639 Govane Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5639 Govane Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5639 Govane Ave have a pool?
No, 5639 Govane Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5639 Govane Ave have accessible units?
No, 5639 Govane Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5639 Govane Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5639 Govane Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
