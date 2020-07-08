5601 Woodlawn Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

FALL IN LOVE with this BEAUTIFUL 4BR/3FB Renovation in North Roland Park! Backing to Bryn Mawr this sun-filled home features gleaming wood floors throughout, a soft paint palette, recessed lighting, and beautiful paneled doors. Enter a beautiful foyer that leads to an open-concept floor plan with a spacious Living Room with Fireplace. The main level also features an elegant gourmet Kitchen/Dining Room combo with cathedral ceilings, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a unique island with seating for 4, granite countertops and a beautiful subway tile backsplash. Welcome guests with a main level bedroom and beautiful bathroom with beadboard walls. The upper level features 3 bedrooms all with hardwood floors, a Master Bedroom with attached Master Bath with double vanity and a Master Walk-in Closet, and bedroom level laundry. Enjoy the outdoors on a huge deck and stone patio perfect for outside entertaining. Asphalt driveway with parking for 2+ cars. This home is perfectly situated at the top of the street in a quiet neighborhood yet convenient to schools.