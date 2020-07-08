All apartments in Baltimore
5601 Woodlawn Road
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

5601 Woodlawn Road

5601 Woodlawn Road · No Longer Available
Location

5601 Woodlawn Road, Baltimore, MD 21210
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
FALL IN LOVE with this BEAUTIFUL 4BR/3FB Renovation in North Roland Park! Backing to Bryn Mawr this sun-filled home features gleaming wood floors throughout, a soft paint palette, recessed lighting, and beautiful paneled doors. Enter a beautiful foyer that leads to an open-concept floor plan with a spacious Living Room with Fireplace. The main level also features an elegant gourmet Kitchen/Dining Room combo with cathedral ceilings, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a unique island with seating for 4, granite countertops and a beautiful subway tile backsplash. Welcome guests with a main level bedroom and beautiful bathroom with beadboard walls. The upper level features 3 bedrooms all with hardwood floors, a Master Bedroom with attached Master Bath with double vanity and a Master Walk-in Closet, and bedroom level laundry. Enjoy the outdoors on a huge deck and stone patio perfect for outside entertaining. Asphalt driveway with parking for 2+ cars. This home is perfectly situated at the top of the street in a quiet neighborhood yet convenient to schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 Woodlawn Road have any available units?
5601 Woodlawn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5601 Woodlawn Road have?
Some of 5601 Woodlawn Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 Woodlawn Road currently offering any rent specials?
5601 Woodlawn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 Woodlawn Road pet-friendly?
No, 5601 Woodlawn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5601 Woodlawn Road offer parking?
Yes, 5601 Woodlawn Road offers parking.
Does 5601 Woodlawn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5601 Woodlawn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 Woodlawn Road have a pool?
No, 5601 Woodlawn Road does not have a pool.
Does 5601 Woodlawn Road have accessible units?
No, 5601 Woodlawn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 Woodlawn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5601 Woodlawn Road does not have units with dishwashers.

