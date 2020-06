Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy two bedroom, one bath apartment situated over commercial businesses in Hamilton. Enter on street level right next to Lost in the 50's Diner. Once at the top of the steps, a common hallway divides units 1 and 2. Each unit has been updated with a newer gas furnace. Full kitchen in each unit. Lots of natural light! Professionally managed. $50 application fee per adult. Pets considered on case by case basis.